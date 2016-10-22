Saturday, October 22, 2016

Christian on the spot

Pardon my silence this week, we've been on the road (currently in Vegas en route to the Grand Canyon). On Monday, I will kick off the latest edition of the NSC Clipboard. But for now, let's talk about Christian Pulisic being in the right place at the right time to clean up a stoppage time rebound and earn Borussia Dortmund a 3-3 share against Ingolstadt.


--/__/-- by sportsgoals






- Greg Seltzer
Posted by at
Labels: , , ,

5 comments:

downintexas said...

So does Christian start against Mexico or will JK use him as a super sub?

October 24, 2016 at 2:28 PM
dikranovich said...

It makes most sense to use him as a sub, and the best thing might just be to save him for a sub role down in azteca, which only happens if we are winning in Columbus..

October 24, 2016 at 8:44 PM
Zevi Altus said...

tough to start a pure-attack guy on the wing in a game where we probably are gonna struggle for possession. i think off the bench around 60' is optimal but i'm not opposed to him starting, just wary.

October 24, 2016 at 9:07 PM
Dr.Jon said...

It is still too bad, especially in the context of all the JK hate, that we can all concede that "tough to start a pure-attack guy on the wing in a game where we probably are gonna struggle for possession" it is an indictment on the technical level of the current USMNT, no?

October 25, 2016 at 9:57 AM
Dany Tzvi said...

Yeah it is. a lot of that is on klinsmann. Also hurts that bradley left europe, he's never been the same.

We'll get there someday though

October 25, 2016 at 1:58 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)