Pardon my silence this week, we've been on the road (currently in Vegas en route to the Grand Canyon). On Monday, I will kick off the latest edition of the NSC Clipboard. But for now, let's talk about Christian Pulisic being in the right place at the right time to clean up a stoppage time rebound and earn Borussia Dortmund a 3-3 share against Ingolstadt.
--/__/-- by sportsgoals
- Greg Seltzer
Saturday, October 22, 2016
Christian on the spot
Posted by Greg Seltzer at 1:33 PM
Labels: Americans Abroad, by Greg Seltzer, Germany, Videos
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
5 comments:
So does Christian start against Mexico or will JK use him as a super sub?
It makes most sense to use him as a sub, and the best thing might just be to save him for a sub role down in azteca, which only happens if we are winning in Columbus..
tough to start a pure-attack guy on the wing in a game where we probably are gonna struggle for possession. i think off the bench around 60' is optimal but i'm not opposed to him starting, just wary.
It is still too bad, especially in the context of all the JK hate, that we can all concede that "tough to start a pure-attack guy on the wing in a game where we probably are gonna struggle for possession" it is an indictment on the technical level of the current USMNT, no?
Yeah it is. a lot of that is on klinsmann. Also hurts that bradley left europe, he's never been the same.
We'll get there someday though
Post a Comment