Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Going Green

It's finally happened; Julian Green has scored his first competitive goal for Bayern Munich. The US youngster nodded home near the break to give the Bavarians a 2-0 lead over Dfb-Pokal guests Augsburg. The game is not over, so let's see if he can add on...



2-0 Julian Green Goal HD - Bayern Munich 2-0... by golgolgol1





- Greg Seltzer
Posted by at
Labels: , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)