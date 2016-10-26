It's finally happened; Julian Green has scored his first competitive goal for Bayern Munich. The US youngster nodded home near the break to give the Bavarians a 2-0 lead over Dfb-Pokal guests Augsburg. The game is not over, so let's see if he can add on...
2-0 Julian Green Goal HD - Bayern Munich 2-0... by golgolgol1
- Greg Seltzer
Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Going Green
Posted by Greg Seltzer at 4:13 PM
Labels: Americans Abroad, by Greg Seltzer, Germany, Videos
