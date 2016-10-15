If there's a D-Will...

Nice finish from Danny Williams after a good ball in from @gmccleary12! #readingfc pic.twitter.com/ksT0OoZCNh— Talk Reading (@TalkReading) October 15, 2016
- Greg Seltzer
Serving up gonzo helpings of Soccer, Football, Fútbol, Fußball, Futebol, Fodbold, Voetbal, Futtobōru, כדורגל, Calcio, Bola Sepak, كرة القدم, Nogomet & Piłka Nożna... all baked fresh daily
Nice finish from Danny Williams after a good ball in from @gmccleary12! #readingfc pic.twitter.com/ksT0OoZCNh— Talk Reading (@TalkReading) October 15, 2016
1 comment:
Hey, Greg, are Nick DeLeon and Taylor Kemp on your radar yet for the national team? Christ. They're Amazing for United. (DC, obviously).
Post a Comment