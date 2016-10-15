Saturday, October 15, 2016

Lichaj-light

We've got more goals on the way soon, but let's start with a terrific Eric Lichaj strike from last night. It opened a 3-1 win over Birmingham that snapped a seven-game win drought for the Reds. His scoring play starts at the 0:15 mark.








- Greg Seltzer
Patrick said...

Timothy chandler had an outstanding game against Bayern. If he could play anywhere that close in a US shirt he'd be a lock for Russia.

October 15, 2016 at 2:06 PM

