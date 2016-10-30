Molde FK wing terror Josh Gatt has just scored his first Tippeligaen goal in over four years to put the hosts up earl against visiting Stabæk. The US international was let loose on a counter and left the defense in the dust to open his season account on 10 minutes.
UPDATE: Voila!
Sunday, October 30, 2016
Not Josh-ing around (updated)
