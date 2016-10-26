Tuesday Dfb-Pokal action saw three Americans score, highlighted by Bobby Wood's slump-busting double as Hamburg cruised to the third round.
Also, Fabian Johnson hit the opener in 'Gladbach's 2-0 victory over Stuttgart.
Borussia Moenchengladbach vs VfB Stuttgart 2-0... by Movie_HD_2015
Finally, Andrew Wooten bagged his fifth of the overall campaign as Sandhausen advanced through PK's after a 3-3 draw at Freiburg.
Andrew Wooten Goal HD - Freiburg 1 - 2... by worldfoot
- Greg Seltzer
Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Three guys, four goals
Posted by Greg Seltzer at 9:29 AM
Labels: Americans Abroad, by Greg Seltzer, Germany, Videos
3 comments:
Hopefully Wood will see some minutes in league play.
Hopefully??? He is only the teams leading scorer.
he's getting lots of minutes in league play
