Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Three guys, four goals

Tuesday Dfb-Pokal action saw three Americans score, highlighted by Bobby Wood's slump-busting double as Hamburg cruised to the third round.






Also, Fabian Johnson hit the opener in 'Gladbach's 2-0 victory over Stuttgart.


Borussia Moenchengladbach vs VfB Stuttgart 2-0... by Movie_HD_2015


Finally, Andrew Wooten bagged his fifth of the overall campaign as Sandhausen advanced through PK's after a 3-3 draw at Freiburg.


Andrew Wooten Goal HD - Freiburg 1 - 2... by worldfoot





3 comments:

downintexas said...

Hopefully Wood will see some minutes in league play.

October 26, 2016 at 2:33 PM
dikranovich said...

Hopefully??? He is only the teams leading scorer.

October 27, 2016 at 6:56 AM
Zevi Altus said...

he's getting lots of minutes in league play

October 29, 2016 at 4:39 PM

