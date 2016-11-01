Are they friggin' joking?

The German FA have handed Hamburg's Bobby Wood a 3-game suspension for his elbow to Dominique Heintz in Sunday's match. https://t.co/yYRDVH1UHE— DW Sports (@dw_sports) November 1, 2016
... for this:
Really, DfB? I've seen mosquito bites that were more violent.
- Greg Seltzer
I remember thinking when it happened that the ref was going to be embarrassed and the red card would be rescinded. This is astounding. Takes everything in me to not suspect some bias here.
I also note that I read somewhere that the team wasn't planning on appealing. After the coach came out so heavily on Wood in public, I have to worry that doesn't bode well for Bobby's future there.
That is awfully soft for additional suspension.
I am typically extra hard on American players so as to ensure I'm not exhibiting some subconscious bias, so I was able to swallow my pride and reluctantly accept the red in the first place.
This, however? Unbelievable. Truly.
That's a yellow...
I don't have problem with an off-the-ball clearly intentional elbow netting a red (though I'd want to give a yellow to the embellisher, too!). But additional games? No, that's nuts.
