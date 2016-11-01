Tuesday, November 1, 2016

Are they friggin' joking?

So today, Hamburg strike ace Bobby Wood received this...


... for this:





Really, DfB? I've seen mosquito bites that were more violent.




- Greg Seltzer
DaM said...

I remember thinking when it happened that the ref was going to be embarrassed and the red card would be rescinded. This is astounding. Takes everything in me to not suspect some bias here.

November 2, 2016 at 1:57 AM
DaM said...

I also note that I read somewhere that the team wasn't planning on appealing. After the coach came out so heavily on Wood in public, I have to worry that doesn't bode well for Bobby's future there.

November 2, 2016 at 1:58 AM
Tom said...

That is awfully soft for additional suspension.

November 2, 2016 at 8:50 AM
Brian B said...

I am typically extra hard on American players so as to ensure I'm not exhibiting some subconscious bias, so I was able to swallow my pride and reluctantly accept the red in the first place.

This, however? Unbelievable. Truly.

November 2, 2016 at 11:45 AM
Adrian said...

That's a yellow...

November 4, 2016 at 3:36 PM
Tom said...

I don't have problem with an off-the-ball clearly intentional elbow netting a red (though I'd want to give a yellow to the embellisher, too!). But additional games? No, that's nuts.

November 6, 2016 at 12:06 PM

