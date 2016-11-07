Considering the fact that Italy failed to last as long as the USMNT at the last two World Cups (not to mention how the teams tied when the Azzurri won the crown in 2006), this attitude looks like an outdated cop-out.
I really have to wonder how long foreign national team coaches can use MLS as a selection snub excuse. It just makes them look ignorant, to be honest.
- Greg Seltzer
Monday, November 7, 2016
How does one say "Ouch!" in Italian?
3 comments:
However long it takes, have to imagine Italy will (as usual) be last to globalize. I mean they have had generations of the "if you aren't playing in Serie A you don't get selected for the Azurri," right? Kind of sucks, but if this is the attitude given their scoring problems you have to think we have seen our last top flight italian player for a while.
MLS is a minor league. If Giovinco moves back to a top league and keeps it up it will open the door for future guys. It is amazing the Italy coach is even asked about it. Unless it is American reporters asking the question.
Meanwhile Italy got blown out of the water in the last World Cup by a side that uses MLS players...
