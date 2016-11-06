The USMNT is bringing a large contingent into camp ahead of the CONACAF hex opener against Mexico in Columbus. One can't complain too much, I suppose, but the inclusion of Stanko over Williams or Kitchen is rather curious. Meanwhile, Cameron's absence allows Carter-Vickers to pursue his first cap (not hat it seems likely during these two games).
G- Guzan, Horvath, Howard, Yarbrough
D- Besler, Birnbaum, Brooks, Carter-Vickers, Chandler, Gonzalez, Johnson, Orozco, Yedlin
M- Bedoya, Bradley, Gooch , Green, Jones, Kljestan, Pulisic, Stanko, Zusi
F- Altidore, Johannsson, Morris, Wood
- Greg Seltzer
Sunday, November 6, 2016
Klinsi calls 26
Morris out with a muscle injury - Agudelo would be the logical replacement IMO, but of course Klinsmann will probably replace him with a defender.
Maybe he'll call in Lichaj and then start him and then somehow be totally surprised when he performs well. We can call it a revserse Klejstan.
Eric lichaj is playing in the midfield for Forrest. Of course James Milner is playing left back and Lucas playing center half for a rampant Liverpool team, but anyway.
Maybe this idea that coaches don't properly know how to use their players is passé
Man way to take a joke way too seriously. This is my surprised face at your nonsense :|
Anyway if you really feel like spouting psuedo analytical fallacies, I am happy to point them out.
Lichaj is a defender. out of his 12 matches started this year, **8** have come at right back, 3 at left back and 1 each on the left and right midfield flank. Oh and those 2 matches on the flank were because he was playing wing back in a 3-5-2. Most people wouldn't even bother to quibble that a RWB is a midfielder, but even if he is, thats just 16% of his matches started this year. Calling him a midfielder is nonsensical or ignorant. Or both.
Liverpool is having a GREAT season.... offensively. Defensively they have been slightly better than league average (they are 9th out of 20 for goals surrendered) which, for a top of the table team that dominates possession is not by any stretch of the imagination, "rampant". Also skews a bit because other than against Leicester, all their blowouts have come against lesser teams.
Credit Milner for doing decent work back there out of position without complaint, but I assure you Liverpool would like to firm up their defense ASAP.
I am not sure why I bother to respond to your absurd and pedantic posts. I guess I just like to be right... likely a character flaw.
Oh and what I originally came here to say: guess it is Alan Gordon taking his spot. Kind of a Wondo-lite... although he has a better record for the national team ;)
Gordon not a bad choice. If we need a goal late he could be the type of sub to provide threat on set pieces. I'm sure they wanted someone with NT experience and probably preferred one that wouldn't have to make a long trip to get to training camp. Doesn't leave many options
dAm, I was questioning your effort promoting the idea that our national team coach doesn't know what he is doing. Your posts speak for themselves.
That is a particularly racist saying and would prefer you not use it. Hopefully you are using it just out of ignorance.
I didnt say Liverpool wasn't impressive. I said your point about using players out of position was complete and utter nonsense for the very clear reasons I already enumerated both as it related to Milner being a good fullback and your claim that Lichaj was a midfielder. Just completely fallacious on both counts.
Why do I need to restate these points to feed your ego? You were wrong, it was clear you were wrong so you tried to make some other point. I don't particularly care. Bla bla bla. Stop using racist idioms, thanks.
I do think too much is made of this, "playing people out of position" stuff. International managers and club managers routinely do it, especially on the wings and at fullback. See Lahm, one of the greatest right backs in history played at DM by Low and Guardiola. Fullback is like 2B in baseball. Full of SS prospects that could hit but not field.
Patrick your point is exactly right. Phillip Lahm, one of the best players at his position of all time, can switch seamlessly. Alexis Sanchez is another example of someone who seems to do it ...seamlessly. They are the exception that proves the rule. Your point about the 4 and 6 in baseball is exactly right. Most people who make the switch have issues with certain things (e.g. footing on the turn, arm angle of throws) for years after they make the switch. It's not impossible but if someone were to make the baseball switch for several months we would have them doing tons of work taking fielding.
Most players who are not generational figures have a harder time of it in either sport. Yes wing and fullback have many similarities. It may be only 5 or 6 plays over 90 minutes where the instincts are wrong, or the winger has issues defending facing his goal in the box (for instance, DMB who made a pretty good transition still had issues with judging crosses in the box years after making the switch). In soccer stuff like that often leads to a goal and, as we know, a single goal can cost you a match.
Its also easier to switch positions at the club level, where u have a team training super consistently. Harder to do that at the intl level.
@dany very true
There's also a big difference between moving one guy out of position and fielding a line-up with five guys out of their best position. There's a also a difference between fielding an experimental LB, and moving your most important player to a less than ideal station. Etc.
espcially when 3 of the 5 are defensive midfielders and particularly ill suited for playing the wings where you put them.
Etc.
