As we get set to fly from Seattle to New Orleans today, I have little quick FYI for all you Sunday soccer watchers: Fiorentina have named Josh Perez to their provisional squad for tomorrow's Serie A tilt with Empoli.
I should have more time to post next week, so I will weigh in on the whole Klinsi ordeal and I will also drop an L.A. tacos Top 5'er. Because tacos, duh.
- Greg Seltzer
Saturday, November 19, 2016
Not Josh-in' around
Posted by Greg Seltzer at 1:48 PM
Labels: Americans Abroad, by Greg Seltzer, Italy
1 comment:
Dude, wade into that tacos debate with care my friend.
Post a Comment