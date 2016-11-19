Saturday, November 19, 2016

Not Josh-in' around

As we get set to fly from Seattle to New Orleans today, I have little quick FYI for all you Sunday soccer watchers: Fiorentina have named Josh Perez to their provisional squad for tomorrow's Serie A tilt with Empoli.

I should have more time to post next week, so I will weigh in on the whole Klinsi ordeal and I will also drop an L.A. tacos Top 5'er. Because tacos, duh.



- Greg Seltzer
Matt said...

Dude, wade into that tacos debate with care my friend.

November 21, 2016 at 5:30 PM

