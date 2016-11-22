Putting down new lines now. Appears box was several feet too narrow on both sides. #IMFC #TFC #MLSCupPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/4N0A9TDhkX— Douglas Gelevan (@DGelevan) November 23, 2016
Ummm, how is it even slightly possible nobody noticed this until seconds before kickoff? Sweet Christmas, they had an international break to figure it out.
- Greg Seltzer
2 comments:
ur right, with arena we'll just emulate greece. i can't wait.
In fairness to Il Bruce, his teams have played some attractive soccer when he has had the pieces.
Post a Comment