Tuesday, November 22, 2016

OFCOL

So I settle in to watch the Conference Final opener between Montreal and Toronto FC, and the start ends up being delayed 40 minutes. Why? Dig this craziness...



Ummm, how is it even slightly possible nobody noticed this until seconds before kickoff? Sweet Christmas, they had an international break to figure it out.





- Greg Seltzer
Posted by at
Labels: , ,

2 comments:

Dany Tzvi said...

ur right, with arena we'll just emulate greece. i can't wait.

November 25, 2016 at 1:18 PM
DaM said...

In fairness to Il Bruce, his teams have played some attractive soccer when he has had the pieces.

November 25, 2016 at 6:16 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)