Sunday, November 27, 2016

The Björn Supremacy

Hearts striker Björn Maars Johnsen scored twice on Saturday to lead the hosts to a 3-0 win over Motherwell, doubling his season total in the process.







- Greg Seltzer
Dany Tzvi said...

every highlight i've ever seen of him scoring, he is always immediately pointing to his teammates, even if they didnt play him the final ball but were involved in the buildup. top lad, would love to see him get a cap one day.

November 27, 2016 at 3:35 PM
Dr.Jon said...

Looks fast and confident on the ball, too.

November 28, 2016 at 9:22 PM

