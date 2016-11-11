Let's all get set for the big game.
- Greg Seltzer
Friday, November 11, 2016
Warmin' up the tube
18 comments:
Errr.... Brooks at RB? Otherwise is amazed at the line up.
Lol. Nm. That graphic was total bs.
shocking thoughts of the half:
1) the US clearly had no idea how to play their formation defensively. is Mexico WCQ the right time to start testing out a new formation? shockingly, no
2) Jermaine Jones: working hard; touch of a guy who hasnt played in a year. shocking right?
3) Wood/Altidore still doesn't work. shocking how things can remain consistently the same
and right away great plays by both of forwards, great start to 2nd half!
Klinsmann walks into dressing room pre-game: here's the formation.
Players: Jurgen we have never played that formation before
Klinsmann: just go out there and play your game
Players: that's just it. This isn't our game
Klinsmann: you just have to challenge yourself and overcome the adversity out there
Howard: speaking of that, my groin has been off for the last couple of days and I'm 37 and it's 33 degrees out...
Klinsmann: and?
Howard: never mind
Klinsmann walks into the presser: the players just didn't have it in the first half. We lost the midfield battle because Jones and Bradley couldn't get stuck in.
...just when you think he couldn't be a worse coach, this happens.
Yeah that pretty much about sums it up. One of the wierdest coaching decisions Ive seen. Yet he claimed it wasnt done in reaction to how Mexico plays. Meaning he thought this was our best formation and just never bothered trying it before.
Was he trying to be Bruce Arena 2002 or Antonio Conte 2016? I also found it bizarre that he was calling it 3-4-3 in some post-match comments. What was that about?
On the positive I thought Booby Wood reached a new level. He played great!
I think playing Chandler and Johnson as wing backs is a great idea. But has everyone stated, definitely the wrong time to try it. I wonder if things would have been different if Cameron was there. He is used to defending in space.
@JJO I think he was calling it a 3-4-3 with Pulisic playing a withdrawn forward underneath the 2 strikers. Kind of underlines some of the formation silliness, as there is not much difference between that and a 3-5-2 with Pulisic as a pure 10. Same difference.
@Justin Agreed that Cameron is well suited to that position but he has no more experience with it than the other guys, though as you pointed out at least he is more used to being in space. Nontheless the 2 in front of the back 3 would have been as disjointed. As you said, it was just the flat worst time to try something that hadnt been practiced extensively.
If only we had had recent friendlies during which we could have tried it out in game situations....
Heir Klinsman screwed the pooch. Maybe we can get a petition going on change.org to have Obama get rid of Klinsy
Freegle you won.
Would really like to get the players real take on him.
What happens when/if we lose to Costa Rica? Gulati already said he expects JK to finish the hex.... of course he didn't say what position we'd be in. Probably 4th and a play-off.
It's why starting with 2 of our 3 hardest matches was a bummer, but we have qualified with 2 losses before (each of the last 2 world cups, for instance). Of course the problem is we still have to go to Azteca. That being said, we could still qualify with 3 losses (assuming we don't also draw a few).
Just very little margin of error when you start out with the 2 losses. Hopefully Klinsi learned his lesson and we come out with a strong offensive team against Costa Rica to give us a chance (albeit a small one).
Tbh thot we played well 2nd half. Lost by conceding a deflection and a set piece where one guy fell asleep completely. We moved the ball pretty well and created a lot of chances. Im not very concerned about CR and im not at all concerned about qualifying, despite the boneheaded moves from JK. We have to beat teams from honduras and panama that are not as strong as 2013 and a T&T team that we clobbered a few months ago.
Bradley looked lost even after the formation switch
@Mark Agreed to some extent ("lost" might be a slight overstatement). Bradley is routinely at his worst when he and Jones play together. Klinsi tries to pigeon hole Bradley into the more attacking of the pair, but Jones goes on long wandering travels meaning Bradley often seems unsure of where he is going to need to be until he sees were Jermaine goes and Bradley's positioning is a big part of his defensive game (as opposed to 1v1 defending).
First of all, bradley was neutralized with 3CBs bcuz he wasnt dropping to play the ball out of the split, instead it was brooks, which is a serious downgrade. Secondly, i thought bradley played good enough in the second half. He lost a few balls but played a lot of really good ones as well and he routinely wins a ton of loose balls just by being in the right places. Agreed that its not the best tactical situation for him overall and that he couldve played hetter, but i think he did a lot of good on the night.
*better
