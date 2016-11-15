Your USMNT line-up v Costa Rica

Here is the #USMNT Starting XI for #USAvCRC!— U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) November 16, 2016
Tune in live on @beINSPORTSUSA or @NBCUniverso at 9 p.m. ET. pic.twitter.com/34io27t8hQ
- Greg Seltzer
3 extra days of training in the 3-4-3... should be fine.
man... that was hard to watch. can't believe we're only down 1 at the half.
It got harder. That's what she said. Jermaine Jones is a poor man's Chris Armas right now. Matt Besler did not apparently turn into a left back overnight. Timmy Chandler still sucks for the USMNT, but somehow Yedlin is in the doghouse. Klinsman really does seem to have lost this team.
We've been beaten 4-0. Klinsi can't learn. It's gonna be hard for that bus to roll with all those players being thrown under it. I do think the players deserve criticism as well though...
That was a pile of wet garbage.
Wow. Speechless at that performance.
If there's any silver lining to this, it may be that Gulati has to rethink his Klinsi no matter what approach (or at the least Klinsi has to rethink his Jermaine Jones is an automatic starter approach). I have never seen a loss that was so obviously down to managerial decisions in my USMNT watching life. Meh.
I'm somewhat neutral on Jones, other than thinking he and Bradley cannot occupy the same midfield. But I'll cut him slack on one thing last night:
JK hung him out to dry. A guy who JK said probably couldn't go 90 on Tuesday gets run ragged twice in five days? Ridiculous. Nothing like adding poor man management and squad rotation to tactical ineptitude.
I mean I like Jones as a guy. And I like that he always puts in top effort. I also think he has a lot of value on the right team (his lack of positional discipline means he probably belongs with a Pirlo type, doing all the running but deferring to someone else to run the offense). But his touch and passing for these 2 WCQ matches were putrid. That being said, you make a fair point. It was entirely unfair to run him out for this much time and he was bound to be rusty and that is entirely on the coach.
My main point is JK has made it clear that JJ is a must start because he scares other teams (someone forgot to tell CR and Mexico to be scared but that's a different issue... probably the team press officer's fault, has to be someone other than JK) and that approach has been nonsense for day 1. It's not that he hasn't been a good player, but it's not hard to see that he doesn't jive well in a 2 man midfield with Bradley. If Bradley is your captain and a must start (and he is and he is) then Jones as a must start because he is "scary" was a moronic assertion.
TLDR: fire Klinsi
I can't do it anymore. JK has to leave and fresh eyes have to look at the talent pool. Maybe we put it in the USSoccer bylaws that nobody can coach the USMNT (and USWNT) for more than 5 years. It just seems like managers (in all sports) get to invested in "their guys". Bradley and Jones play in MLS and are not the best American CMs in that league, much less in the world. All the initial success of JK could have simply been because he left out Bob's guys (Clark, Bornstein, are two).
We cannot miss seeing Pulisic at the 2018 WC. Yes, we should still qualify, but Clinton was suppose to romp. If we play like we did this weekend, we are not going to qualify.
It is easy to say Chandler was terrible, again. But he spent much of the two matches marking 1 v 2. Bradley and Jones were not good, but they were 2 v 4. These are basic tactical problems that teams have to solve. If CR are committing that many to MF, there has to be room for Pulisic and Johnson and Wood behind them. We got the ball twice (just twice!) into that space in 90 minutes (3 if you count Gooch squaring for Jones at the end), and we were dangerous twice. You have to practice and have a plan and some contingency plans. These are problems that are solved and have been solved in soccer for decades all over the world. Why we are bedfuddled in these games is on the coach and his staff. Maybe the players could figure it out on the fly, like JK wants, since they are all pros who have played countless hours of soccer. But, and here is the problem, you have to have a base to work with. There is no base, no consistency in tactics, or lineups and no plan B or C to go to.
It is obvious, since Jamiaca, that the teams in CONCACAF have figured JK out. They know how to play the Americans and, crucially, that the Americans will play exactly as they expect even when everyone can see a change needs to happen. All our good wins since 2014 were against non-CONCACAF teams. CR in the Copa was the one win against a good CONCACAF team and it was during a tournament where lineups and tactics were static and probably not even of JKs making. T&T is in the Hex and we beat them at home, but the way the US played in that game didn't resemble anything we saw last night. The lineup in that WQC, just a few months ago, was changed in 5 places. Almost half the team was different! Against Mexico, it was only 4 changes, but an entirely new 3-5-2 system. We played great against T&T, and they are in the Hex, why so many drastic changes? I can't take it anymore.
JK is not going to change but the USMNT needs to change. I'm a big fan of JK, but the time is perfect.
(or at the least Klinsi has to rethink his Jermaine Jones is an automatic starter approach).
Why would JK rethink anything? He won't even recognize Jones is a problem, since he also thinks Chandler is a world beater and "ahead of DeAndre Yedlin" (insert ridiculous made up reason for why Yedlin was benched for a player who doesn't give a shit)
He purposely structured this team as a built in excuse to play Jones. Why was Caleb Stanko called in and Perry Kitchen and Danny Williams ignored? So he can play Jones next to Bradley without anyone questioning his choice.
The midfield pairing going forward needs to be Cameron/Bradley. Before his injury, Cameron had nailed down the CDM roles for Stoke. Cameron is an average CB and we don't need him there. But he is an above average holding midfielder.
We should also only play one striker. Wood has surpassed Altidore at this point. Sure they had one moment together against Mexico but it's not enough. A 4-2-3-1 would better take advantage of our talents. With Pulisic, Fabian, Gooch, Morris, Green as potential wingers, I think we can pull this off. Just need to find that number 10, but Sascha can fill it for now. Bedoya has played there. Clint if he is ever healthy again.
Or it's the perfect role for ............................... DARLINGTON NAGBE.
Cameron at CM is the obvious best solution, but our manager is a moron. I think altidore + wood can work OK. Jozy played pretty well the last couple matches.
@kirk me saying he has to rethink something doesn't mean I think he is going to. that's reason 1 why he needs to go, lack of learning from his own mistakes.
I'd love to see a new coach integrate Nagbe.
Can't get behind the Wood is better than Altidore right now. Maybe someday soon, but right now Bobby is still too one dimensional. Good runs, good touch but doesn't pass the ball enough. He's like the Jermaine Defoe of US soccer right now. I wouldn't lead a revolt if he was our lone forward but he is nowhere near as well rounded as Jozy is right now.
#FireKlinsmann
#notmymanager
Unfortunately I think he gets two more games. If not I think Ramos comes in (he is Klinsmans guy) and Klinsman stays as the tech adviser. This keeps his 2.5M salary and hopefully Ramos can rally the troops. But I doubt it unless it is a complete new regime.
Personally I've never wanted him even at the beginning. But I figured he at least deserved a shot. Remember when Klinsman first started and would refuse to call in Bradley, even though back then he was the best player? If anything Klinsman has been consistently inconsistent.
DaM said. "Can't get behind the Wood is better than Altidore right now. Maybe someday soon, but right now Bobby is still too one dimensional. Good runs, good touch but doesn't pass the ball enough."
True Woods passing or hold up is not as good as Jozy but in a 4-2-3-1 it's not as important as finishing, and I think Woods has a stronger nose for goal. Woods plays regularly in the Bundesliga and Jozy couldn't get beyond the Dutch league level. Jozy is great with time and space against weaker competition, but Woods is better in tight spaces, just my opinion. Besides, Jozy would be a great 65 minute sub to throw at a tiring defense.
Whatever happens, Jurgen Klueless needs to stop playing Woods out wide in a 4-3-3, he's terrible in that role.
Appreciate your opinion and I am sure it is not a unique one. Jozy has always taken more grief than he deserves.
That being said, I think it's silly to say Jozy couldnt get beyond the dutch league. On a goals per game basis, Sunderland was way better when Jozy played, largely because of his hold up play and ability to bring other players into the fold. Unfortunately there were too many roadblocks there. Unfortunately for young players being in the right circumstances matters a lot. Most of us thought Sunderland was a terrible choice for Jozy and it proved to be that. That being said, Jozy is also a better player now than he was 4 years ago. Presumably Woods will be better 4 years from now.
Agreed that right now Woods cant play the wing (need to be a better/more selfless passer).
I agree that Jozy got a bad rap at Sunderland and I've familiar with his metrics when he was on the pitch vs on the bench. Unfortunately he couldn't bag a goal on a club that desperately needed goals. That is the bottom line in the EPL. strikers need to score goals, period.
And he would often miss the few opportunities he was presented with. He just never fit in with that club, and i watched a lot of his games. And yes it was a bad choice, almost as bad as when he went to Hull. I like Jozy. I want him to do well for the U.S. But he is not a game changing type player, he is a complementary piece and that's okay.
The reason I prefer Wood in a one striker set up should be pretty obvious. Jozy is below average in the air, particularly for a man of his size. He also goes down way too easy. I like Woods scrappy attitude and willingness to stay on his feet in tight confines, and that turn and volley he had against Mexico was a sign that Wood is growing in confidence and will only continue to improve.
Jozy has plateaued. The player he is now is the player he will always be. And his 'renaissance' is in big part because he plays with the best MLS player by far in the Atomic Ant. Giovinco drawing defenders has opened up the kind of space Jozy hasn't seen since his days at Alkmaar. And yes he's taken advantage but put him on Red Bulls and he's not much better than Bradley Wright Philips, who is a good solid MLS striker but not a world beater.
Look at what Jermaine Defoe has done with a similarly lousy Sunderland squad. He is scoring goals, or at least enough to justify his selection. 25 goals in 61 matches. Pretty good strike rate by any measure. Jozy scored 1 in 42 games. That's astonishing! As in bad. And it's not like Sunderland has improved. They still suck but Defoe has helped keep them up.
If Jozy only scored 1 in 42 for Toronto no one would mention his excellent hold up play as reason for his continued selection. Even Defoe's strike rate at Toronto was better than Jozy's, 19 in 11 matches vs Jozy's 23 in 48, and Defoe's was pre-Giovinco when Toronto was missing the play-offs.
Jozy is a good backup but he can't be relied on (particularly with all his injuries over the years). But i respect you thinking otherwise. I just prefer Woods.
maybe we should call up jermaine defoe
Agreed with Jozy not being great in the air (not that one needs to agree with a fact like that :)) And yes I picked Jermaine Defoe for a good reason. He does score goals. Not a ton, but enough to keep him looking like a good striker. But his teams are generally awful because he is a black hole (and I don't see them staying up this year. Kind of surprising since they added some decent talent). I am not saying Bobby Wood is at that point, but I can see him slipping there if he buys into his own hype.
All in all I tend to feel the same way as you. Prefer one for various reasons, but the other doesn't make me as angry as Klinsman being the coach does :)
They finally did it!!!!
http://deadspin.com/u-s-soccer-fires-usmnt-head-coachjurgen-klinsmann-1789229425
