Two of the top honor division Americans on our scoring chart in the right column hit on Saturday, with Bobby Wood scoring a fine opener that wouldn't end up helping Hamburg avoid defeat to Mainz.
Meanwhile, in Scotland, Bjørn Maars Johnsen continued chasing a second consecutive Player of the Month prize by scoring the opener in Hearts' 1-1 share with Partick Thistle.
- Greg Seltzer
Sunday, December 18, 2016
Daily double
Posted by Greg Seltzer at 12:11 PM
Labels: Americans Abroad, by Greg Seltzer, Germany, Scotland, Videos
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment