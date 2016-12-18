Sunday, December 18, 2016

Daily double

Two of the top honor division Americans on our scoring chart in the right column hit on Saturday, with Bobby Wood scoring a fine opener that wouldn't end up helping Hamburg avoid defeat to Mainz.





Meanwhile, in Scotland, Bjørn Maars Johnsen continued chasing a second consecutive Player of the Month prize by scoring the opener in Hearts' 1-1 share with Partick Thistle.






- Greg Seltzer
