Hamburg's Bobby Wood bagged another terrific goal on Tuesday night, and this time it stood up as a winner. Thanks to the American's second goal in four days (which came with eight minutes left), the hosts outdid Schalke 2-1 for their third win in four league games.
Bobby Wood Goal HD - Hamburger SV 2-0 Schalke... by footballhighlights2016
- Greg Seltzer
Tuesday, December 20, 2016
This is not a rerun
Posted by Greg Seltzer at 11:19 PM
Labels: Americans Abroad, by Greg Seltzer, Germany, Videos
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment