This is not a rerun

Hamburg's Bobby Wood bagged another terrific goal on Tuesday night, and this time it stood up as a winner. Thanks to the American's second goal in four days (which came with eight minutes left), the hosts outdid Schalke 2-1 for their third win in four league games.



Bobby Wood Goal HD - Hamburger SV 2-0 Schalke... by footballhighlights2016




- Greg Seltzer
