Monday, December 19, 2016

Rammed tough

Ingolstadt midfielder Alfredo Morales slammed home a second-chance cross after a corner kick to open the scoring in a big 2-1 victory over Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday. It was his fist strike of the season.



Alfredo Morales Goal HD - Bayer Leverkusen 0-1... by BundesVideo






- Greg Seltzer
mark said...

Any noise on movement abroad as we get closer to the window

December 19, 2016 at 1:17 PM

