Ingolstadt midfielder Alfredo Morales slammed home a second-chance cross after a corner kick to open the scoring in a big 2-1 victory over Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday. It was his fist strike of the season.
Alfredo Morales Goal HD - Bayer Leverkusen 0-1... by BundesVideo
- Greg Seltzer
Monday, December 19, 2016
Rammed tough
Posted by Greg Seltzer at 1:01 AM
Labels: Americans Abroad, by Greg Seltzer, Germany, Videos
1 comment:
Any noise on movement abroad as we get closer to the window
