Two months down and one to go on our cross-country jaunt, the lady and I are currently hangin' with my friends and family in the STL. Obviously, that doesn't leave much time for posting (although you can look for my MLS Cup player ratings at MLSS after the game), but I wanted to drop by with the weekend goals from our boys across the pond. That task is becoming a regular thing, as Bjørn Maars Johnsen and Andrew Wooten have struck again,
Johnsen hit Hearts' first goal (top clip) in a 2-2 draw at Ross County on Saturday, while Wooten bagged the opener (to reach fourth on the 2. Bundesliga scoring chart) in a big win at FC Nürnberg earlier in the same day.
Andrew Wooten Goal HD - 1. FC Nürnberg 0-1 SV... by Foot_Videos
- Greg Seltzer
Monday, December 5, 2016
These two again...
5 comments:
You got a st Louis franchise update in the works?
:)
And are we ever going to get your take on the USMNT changing of the guard? Would really like to read your thoughts on the firing and hiring.
I've been thinking the same thing.
I'll gather some thoughts on that and a couple other topics while we're on the train to Chicago tomorrow.
