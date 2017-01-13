After two months sitting due to a contract kerfuffle, Hapoel Tel Aviv's Aaron Schoenfeld has returned to raiding the score sheet. This past weekend, he bagged the lone goal winner as they advanced to the State Cup sweet 16 (top clip, play starts about 1:40), and then last night he punished some terribly lazy defending to grab the late consolation in a league loss (bottom clip, play starts about 1:48).
Greg Seltzer
Friday, January 13, 2017
Back at it again
