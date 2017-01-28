Scottish Premier League clubs (or even Rangers fans) may not have known who Emerson Hyndman is, but they are learning quickly. The youngster fired the late capper in a 2-0 win at Motherwell in his first start for the team. And the club's supporters already seem prepared to offer him sainthood.
- Greg Seltzer
Saturday, January 28, 2017
Ranger stranger danger!
Posted by Greg Seltzer at 11:01 AM
Labels: Americans Abroad, by Greg Seltzer, Scotland, Videos
1 comment:
Woohoo!
Good to see him getting minutes and goals, been a while.
