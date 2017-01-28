Saturday, January 28, 2017

Ranger stranger danger!

Scottish Premier League clubs (or even Rangers fans) may not have known who Emerson Hyndman is, but they are learning quickly. The youngster fired the late capper in a 2-0 win at Motherwell in his first start for the team. And the club's supporters already seem prepared to offer him sainthood.








- Greg Seltzer
UnitedDemon said...

Woohoo!

Good to see him getting minutes and goals, been a while.

January 28, 2017 at 4:26 PM

