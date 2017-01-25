Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Will wonders never cease?
I've asked for it and asked for it, and finally I'm getting it. Jorge Villafana has been added to the USMNT camp roster for Sunday's friendly against Serbia. And with that change, I'm ready to show the line-up I'm hoping to see in that game.
It's a shame Hedges had to beg out with an injury, and that the only true crosser of the ball available is apparently being pushed back into a defense role we already have well-covered. I want to see plenty of new (or long lost) faces with strategically placed regulars. I also want to see Agudelo, Garza, Jones, Lletget, Nagbe and Pontius used as the subs. As you can tell, I'm feelin' quite specific today.
- Greg Seltzer
Posted by Greg Seltzer at 3:44 PM
USMNT
3 comments:
Good to see sueno get the call in, hopefully he gets some time.
Is Bradley still the #6? when CP10 is available doesn't Nagbe shift to the right where Bedoya is? Obviously CP10 can play on the right as well but he seems better from the left to me.
I'm kinda tired of seeing people trying to play Bedoya on the wing. He just isn't that good there. I know he has been a mainstay and much of that time has been on the wings, but he has always seemed miscast to me. Much rather see Agudelo starting out wide. Not necessarily his best position but I think he could play there as a creative inverted guy. I also lean to Klejstan over Benny but that is a tough call.
Real question for me: Is that the formation you think he will go with? I've been thinking Bruce would go to his old standby 4-1-3-2 but perhaps not.
I think Klestan is ahead of Feilhaber. He is better in MLS and had been great for the USMNT when given a chance.
I'd like one real winger at least, rather than five central midfielders.
It will be interesting to see who comes through at the left back position. I'm a DC fan, and Kemp has become perhaps our most consistently sound defender, and has always been an asset to the offense. Hope he gets some minutes to prove himself.
Certainly hope Beasley is eclipsed by somebody, that's for sure.
Post a Comment