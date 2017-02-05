A new dawn, a new day...

I will have the next promised US road trip food top 5'er tomorrow, but tonight we'll start up a new USMNT Clipboard.
Normally, we blast off with the keeper list and it's pretty straightforward. It generally takes me about four seconds to decide the hierarchy. There's not a lot of debate or question over who should stand where on the depth chart. It has been like that for years, probably at least a decade. Well... perhaps only temporarily, but those days are definitely gone. With one grizzled veteran recovering from an injury until (supposedly) just before the next World Cup qualifier and the other riding pine at Boro until summer, this was the toughest, most time-consuming weighing of a GK call I've ever made in this exercise. Easy.
Nick Rimando
Brad Guzan
David Bingham
Also in the frame: Bill Hamid
Call us when you're fit: Tim Howard
Yup. For the first time, Rimando sit atop my list. He likely won't be there long, and it's likely he won't ever be there again. But he should stay there long enough to start March's Honduras match (if not also the Panama road qualifier that directly follows it). Guzan's big-game experiences earns him the second slot, while Bingham continues as my #3 man.
Now, if Howard is ready to play a Rapids game or two before the next qualifier, then there's another decision to make. But we'll jump off that bridge if/when we get to it.
- Greg Seltzer
Sunday, February 5, 2017
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
1 comment:
I don't understand why "riding the pine" in the premier league is worse than basically bring in your off season since October. Guzan has played games since October. MLS will have, what, 2 games before 3/24? Guzan should start, I would be horrified if it was Rimando.
Post a Comment