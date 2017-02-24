At last, we reach the left wing. This is the end point, be sure to de-board the train.
Christian Pulisic
Sebastian Lletget
Julian Green
In a rather short time, Pulisic has become an obvious starter for this team. Lletget showed in the recent friendlies that he can push up the flank. Green is the emergency bench killer, though I'd probably be more inclined to turn to Arriola or Zusi first at this time.
And with that, we have my current "A" group for the vital March World Cup qualifiers against Honduras and Panama.
As promised, I also have an alternate idea for if we really want to control the proceedings in either of those upcoming contests (the idea of which I know often makes folks in our bubble uneasy).
Finally, I also have one version of an "everybody fully fit and in form" XI to chew one. It's not out of the question for March 24th, but also not exactly likely.
Of course, playing Nagbe in that #10 role means the wingers would be the main "half-court" playmakers, which I could be fine with. It also means Nagbe would run the break, which you have to admit is a bit mouth-watering.
- Greg Seltzer
Friday, February 24, 2017
Final Stop
That's a good lineup, far more than capable of coming away with 6 points in the next two games. A few things:
1) Brooks and OG looked absolutely terrible together in Costa Rica. Both are prone to ball-watching and lapses of concentration.
2) Can we tether Bradley to the back line? He's prone to drift too far forward and play hero ball -- though not as bad as Jones.
3) I suppose in your system Pulisic and Johnson will be given license to switch wings?
4) Nagbe is a super-sub for me. I've seen him drift out of games too often.
Like it, Greg.
My only quibble would be Wood for Altidore. Specifically, Jozy has stated he doesn't function very well in a single striker setup. I think we should take him at his word, and Wood has been great even when he is a bit stranded up top.
