Get it on, Zelalam. (updated)

87. GOAL! ZELALEM! #vvvhel pic.twitter.com/ksP10llt03— VVV-Venlo (@vvvvenlo) February 10, 2017
Yep, Gedion Zelalam hopped off the bench late to kick the extra point in VVV Venlo's 7-0 destruction of Helmond Sport on Friday night for his first pro goal. The victory put them seven points clear at the top.
The widely available video may not surface until morning, so I might make a new post for it. If for some crazy reason, anyone is registered at FoxSports.nl, they have a clip up already.
UPDATE: Ta-da!
@chn_arsenal Zelalem goaltje man pic.twitter.com/GsNfXct2I2— Stan G (@Stan__G) February 10, 2017
- Greg Seltzer
