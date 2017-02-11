Darmstadt's Terrence Boyd is now a Bundesliga goal scorer, folks. Plenty of time left in a tie game, so he could add another and play hero. Stay tuned...
Terrance Boyd Goal HD - Darmstadt 1 - 0... door worldfoot
- Greg Seltzer
Saturday, February 11, 2017
It's official.
1 comment:
Great to see Boyd playing, and scoring, again. Taken out in the 5th and his replacement scored the game winner (2-1 final). Pulisic played the full 90.
