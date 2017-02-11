Saturday, February 11, 2017

It's official.

Darmstadt's Terrence Boyd is now a Bundesliga goal scorer, folks. Plenty of time left  in a tie game, so he could add another and play hero. Stay tuned...



Terrance Boyd Goal HD - Darmstadt 1 - 0... door worldfoot


- Greg Seltzer
Posted by at
Labels: , , ,

1 comment:

dwc414141 said...

Great to see Boyd playing, and scoring, again. Taken out in the 5th and his replacement scored the game winner (2-1 final). Pulisic played the full 90.

February 11, 2017 at 11:50 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)