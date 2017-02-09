Left, At The Station

And so on we move to left back. I'm already seeing a lot more debate with my choices than usual, but I doubt that will be the case with this slot...
John Anthony Brooks
Matt Besler
Tim Ream
In case of emergency: Walker Zimmerman
The top two are well above everyone else. Brooks needs the next game to shake off that utterly disastrous Costa Rica outing for good. It really sucks he's had to wait so long to do so. Besler is a steady back-up, I doubt many would complain if he was called into duty.
Ream is kinda like Besler-lite; pretty steady, only better on the ball and not as good in the air. Zimmerman enjoyed a nice debut, but let's see him play someone above Jamaica's B- side before we get too excited.
- Greg Seltzer
