Over the past two days, word has gone around that Colorado, the Red Bulls and Vancouver are trying to land Aron Jóhannsson from Werder Bremen, supposedly during the summer transfer window. I cannot tell you whether or not these clubs actually have genuine interest in the US forward that they're keeping secret. However, I asked his agent if there's been any contact with that trio and/or MLS, and he told me that this blurb is 'just gossip' and nothing more.
So, yeah, the Flag goes up on that one.
- Greg Seltzer
Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Not bringing home 'The Bacon"
Greg Seltzer
