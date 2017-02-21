Round Up To #10

We've arrived at the #10 slot. Frankly, I'm just glad the new boss is dedicated to using one. This was a very difficult call between two veteran hands.
Benny Feilhaber
Sacha Kljestan
Lee Nguyen
Under close watch: Clint Dempsey
I'm giving Benny a razor's edge over Inspector Kljouseau™ today, but in all honesty, I could change my mind if asked tomorrow. It's that close. Either way, it's great to see Feilhaber back in the fold and (alternate line-ups spoiler alert) I actually would not be even slightly opposed to a line-up that featured both.
Nguyen is the emergency option... for now. All eyes will be on Dempsey as the MLS season begins. We all know he could flip this depth chart around real quick. I also would have liked to see Rowe get a little look here in January, but oh well, that shipped has passed.
- Greg Seltzer
Tuesday, February 21, 2017
