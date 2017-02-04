Saturday, February 4, 2017

Back At It

Sandhausen forward Andrew Wooten snapped a three-game goal drought, capitalizing on a fine team move to bag the capper in a 2-0 win over Erzgebirge Aue on Saturday, The US international climbed into a fourth place tie in league scoring chart with his eighth of the season, while his streaking team crept closer to the promotion places.



Andrew Wooten Goal HD - Sandhausen 2 - 0 Aue... door billiemccarroll




- Greg Seltzer
