Sandhausen forward Andrew Wooten snapped a three-game goal drought, capitalizing on a fine team move to bag the capper in a 2-0 win over Erzgebirge Aue on Saturday, The US international climbed into a fourth place tie in league scoring chart with his eighth of the season, while his streaking team crept closer to the promotion places.
Andrew Wooten Goal HD - Sandhausen 2 - 0 Aue... door billiemccarroll
- Greg Seltzer
Saturday, February 4, 2017
Back At It
Posted by Greg Seltzer at 10:12 AM
Labels: Americans Abroad, by Greg Seltzer, Germany, Videos
