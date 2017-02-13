The #6 Pack

We pick up the Clipboard with the defensive midfield slot, which considering the circumstances, is a fairly easy group to set in a row.
Michael Bradley
Daniel Williams
Dax McCarty
I'll be honest: if Geoff Cameron was fit and in form, it's likely that he'd take this spot. I still believe that the highest Bradley yield comes when he's in the #8 role with a solid hand behind him to guard the back line and grant the Bald Eagle freedom to join the attack late. As is, Bradley is the pick.
Williams could destroy more, but he's efficient moving the ball and can support the attack/possession. McCarty is more traffic director than midfield muscle, but he is a savvy enough tackler to keep things simple back there.
Tomorrow, we slide over to right wing, and not just because it's the #7 man. I have a lot of thinking to do about the next midfield station. There could be something radical up my sleeve for that one...
- Greg Seltzer
Monday, February 13, 2017
