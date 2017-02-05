- Greg Seltzer
The Final Nail
Tijuana right-sider Paul Arriola bagged the Liga MX leaders' last goal in a 4-2 victory over León on Saturday night. It was his second goal on the campaign, but his first in league play in nearly 18 months.
1 comment:
Hes been getting a lot more minutes for then this torneo. Exciting stuff.
