Sunday, February 5, 2017

The Final Nail

Tijuana right-sider Paul Arriola bagged the Liga MX leaders' last goal in a 4-2 victory over León on Saturday night. It was his second goal on the campaign, but his first in league play in nearly 18 months.





- Greg Seltzer
Dany Tzvi said...

Hes been getting a lot more minutes for then this torneo. Exciting stuff.

February 5, 2017 at 4:10 PM

