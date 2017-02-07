Our man Bobby Wood started and finished a counter break to complete the scoring as Hamburg - who haven't raised the German Cup in 30 years - reached the DfB-Pokal quarterfinals with a 2-0 win over FC Köln on Tuesday night. The goal, Wood's seventh across all competitions this term, moved him into a seven-way tie atop the tournament scoring chart.
- Greg Seltzer
Tuesday, February 7, 2017
The Finishing Touch
Posted by Greg Seltzer at 6:27 PM
Labels: Americans Abroad, by Greg Seltzer, Germany, Videos
