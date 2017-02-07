The Right Stuff

Now that we've kicked off a fresh Clipboard by tackling one position that used to be clear and has become foggy, let's move on to one that has turned from difficult to simple: right back.
DeAndre Yedlin
Eric Lichaj
Brad Evans
Just in case: Timothy Chandler
I'm not really sure why the Graham Zusi experiment was even necessary, seeing as how we have two England-based guys killin' it in club life. Now that Yedlin has shored up his defense (last season at Sunderland) and then regained his attack swagger at Newcastle, he is the obvious top dog here. Lichaj is still a standout at Forest, and he brings the added value of being able to show well at left back.
Evans is well behind these two, but I've come to hold great respect for the steady improvements he's shown at the position these last couple of years. Chandler I'm still not sure what to do with - he's been pretty good for a surprising Eintracht side this season, but always seems to lack confidence in a US shirt.
- Greg Seltzer
Tuesday, February 7, 2017
