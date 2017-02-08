I'm in the middle of getting the right center back Clipboard chart ready, but we must interrupt that program to bring you Andrew Wooten's 11th goal of the campaign. It didn't end up mattering much in a 4-1 DfB-Pokal loss to Schalke, but he did raise his career high total for a single term for the second time in four days. They guy is no officially making a real run at Bobby Wood's American record for goals across all competitions by an American in a single German season.
- Greg Seltzer
Wednesday, February 8, 2017
Wooten strikes again
Posted by Greg Seltzer at 3:45 PM
Labels: Americans Abroad, by Greg Seltzer, Germany, Videos
