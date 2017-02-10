Friday, February 10, 2017

You know what's gonna happen next... or do you?

I finally got what I wanted, and "Sueño" did not let me down. Ladies and gentleman, we have a left back!

Jorge Villafaña
Jonathan Bornstein
Gregory Garza

Really just here as emergency insurance: DaMarcus Beasley

Sure, Villafaña needs to do it against better competition, but I'm backing him all the way. All he's ever done since winning that contest is prove he can raise his game to new levels. Bornstein deserves a comeback, officially taking over the "veteran" slot in this chart.

Garza has been away for a while dur to injuries, so I'd like him to get more regular minutes in club life. That should not be a problem in Atlanta. As for Da Bease, nobody respects the guy more than me. However, his last US start came 18 months ago and it did not go well at all. We've moved a long way away from Brazil now, and so should the left back stable.



- Greg Seltzer
3 comments:

Bob Stanley said...

Great pick on Villafana. Even though he hasn't had a ton of playing time and it was a Jamaica 'B' team, I thought he more than anyone else made his case to be part of the qualifying squad. Even better, this allows Fabian Johnson to move up which also allows Johnson & Pulisic to switch sides dynamically. I don't think any other 2 outside attackers in the pool can do that as effectively as those 2 could...

February 10, 2017 at 5:23 PM
Dany Tzvi said...

The idea of pulisic/johnson on the wings is absolutely mouthwatering

February 10, 2017 at 5:27 PM
Paul Poenicke said...

@Dany: Exactly. Put your most dangerous players in places that they can do the most damage.

Besler/Bornstein/Beasley>>>Johnson as left back. Not because Johnson is inferior defensively, but because of what we lose when he's playing in defense. I have Bornstein scars from the last time he played for the US; he deserves a chance given his form.

February 10, 2017 at 6:27 PM

