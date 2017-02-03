Friday, February 3, 2017

Your USMNT Line-Up v Jamaica

An interesting side, to be sure. As you know I'm not a fan of this formation, but hopefully they can post a nice "W" against a weakened Reggae Boyz squad.








- Greg Seltzer
DaM said...

I don't dislike the formation as much as you as, if well practiced, it can still clog up the midfield but I have to admit I don't get the point of this. I get wanting to take a look at people but is there really a chance Pontius is going to get any time in March? Shouldn't we be seeing how guys like Bradley, Nagbe and Altidore perform in the formation change?

I was critical of JK not using the opportunity of certain matches to have some continuity and now we have a formation change AND a personnel change.

Sure it would be nice to get a win and sure the win doesn't matter THAT much in this scenario but doesn't playing an entire C team really render this match slighty meaningless? Maybe if Agudelo or Morris shows well we get a sense of who the first forward off the bench is or something and Arena already knows Jozy will be his starter but I would think we would still be better served by having people play with guys who will actually get time in the qualifiers.

February 3, 2017 at 7:08 PM
dikranovich said...

Dam, I do think a lot of the time, mosf of the time really, your comments are pretty meaningless. I'm sorry!!

#bennygasmspecial

February 3, 2017 at 8:54 PM
DaM said...

Agreeing with Landon: Zimmerman was the best player.

Zusi ended any discussion of him playing RB in March.

Villafana was way better than Garza. I wasn't sure if it was an apples to apples thing but he also seemed to gel better with Nagbe than Garza did.

Agudelo and Morris did better work than Jozy as the first line on the high press. Not saying that has any bearing on who starts if we play a 4-4-2 but was notable (though obviously it's a different animal in a 4-2-3-1). That being said, I thought, other than the goal, Morris was not very good when the US had the ball (which was most of the time).

Feilhaber wasn't amazing but he proved to be the only US player with any touch in the final third.

February 3, 2017 at 9:28 PM
DaM said...

As a side note, I thought Landon did a good job as a color guy.

February 3, 2017 at 9:35 PM

