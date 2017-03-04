Saturday, March 4, 2017

Derby Destroyer

Not to be outdone by his young US teammate, 'Gladbach's Fabian Johnson twice put his team ahead in a 4-2 victory against nearby rivals Schalke. On the first one, he apparently turns Invisible Man for a run to the near post. On the winner... well, I'm still hunting for a clip. Check back in a bit for that one.











- Greg Seltzer
