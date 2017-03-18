- Greg Seltzer
Saturday, March 18, 2017
John-solation Strike
Hertha Berlin center back John Anthony Brooks certainly struggled defensively at FC Cologne today, but he also buried a wicked late header - as you can see below. It was his first club goal since December of 2015.
Posted by Greg Seltzer at 1:27 PM
1 comment:
Greg, any idea who these interested clubs in Wood are?
