Saturday, March 18, 2017

John-solation Strike

Hertha Berlin center back John Anthony Brooks certainly struggled defensively at FC Cologne today, but he also buried a wicked late header - as you can see below. It was his first club goal since December of 2015.







- Greg Seltzer
Jon said...

Greg, any idea who these interested clubs in Wood are?

March 18, 2017 at 3:00 PM

