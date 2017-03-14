Just a sprinkle of nutmeg...

- Greg Seltzer
Borussia Dortmund whiz kid Christian Pulisic was at it again on Tuesday, bagging the opener/winner in a 3-0 DfB Pokal win over 3.Liga underdogs Sportfreunde Lotte. He now has three goals and two assists in the last 11 days.
If he keeps up this form, it is going to be interesting to see how the lineup goes when Reus is healthy. Not that they are going to bench a health Marco but you could make a pretty good argument for moving some other folks around in their skinny 3-4-3. I know there's really only 3 pure offensive guys out there with Durm and Schmelzer usually playing those wings, but it's not like the defense with that set has been air tight. Feels like they could sacrifice either of those two or Castro for CP10. Durm, Shmelzer have been meh all season, Castro seems to have dropped off a lot. Seems like if you used Guereirro (I can't figure out why he isn't the default left wing back, he's been one of the better players all season and that position is pretty much made for him) on one side and pulisic on the other your biggest worry would be whether CP10 was going to give enough cover in between all the goals you were scoring, but I think his work rate on D is pretty underrated, miles better than Dembele in that aspect).
