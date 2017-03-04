More MLS Predictions

Let's talk silver and prizes...
MLS Cup
Toronto FC def. Portland
Golden Boot
1 - Fanendo Adi, Portland
2 - David Villa
3 - Jozy Altidore
Defender of the Year
1 - Matt Hedges, FC Dallas
2 - Jelle Van Damme
3 - Roman Torres
Rookie of the Year
1 - Ian Harkes, D.C. United
2 - Jackson Yueill
3 - Nick Lima
Newcomer of the Year
1 - David Guzman, Portland
2 - Jonathan Mensah
3 - (tie) Nemanja Nikolic & Alberth Elis
Comeback Player of the Year
1 - Kekuta Manneh, Vancouver
2 - Clint Dempsey
3 - Cubo Torres
Best XI
Hamid; Afful, Hedges, Van Damme, Oyongo; Guzman, K. Acosta, Piatti, Lodeiro; Giovinco, Adi
Second team
Bingham; Farrell, Torres, Birnbaum, Vytas; Bradley, Roldan, Valeri, Finlay; Villa, Altidore
Third team
Blake: Rosenberry, Ciman, Mensah, Jones; Alonso, Laba, L. Acosta, Harrison; Dos Santos, Dwyer
- Greg Seltzer
Saturday, March 4, 2017
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment