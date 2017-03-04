Saturday, March 4, 2017

More MLS Predictions

Let's talk silver and prizes...

MLS Cup
Toronto FC def. Portland

Golden Boot
1 - Fanendo Adi, Portland
2 - David Villa
3 - Jozy Altidore

Defender of the Year
1 - Matt Hedges, FC Dallas
2 - Jelle Van Damme
3 - Roman Torres

Rookie of the Year
1 - Ian Harkes, D.C. United
2 - Jackson Yueill
3 - Nick Lima

Newcomer of the Year
1 - David Guzman, Portland
2 - Jonathan Mensah
3 - (tie) Nemanja Nikolic & Alberth Elis

Comeback Player of the Year
1 - Kekuta Manneh, Vancouver
2 - Clint Dempsey
3 - Cubo Torres

Best XI
Hamid; Afful, Hedges, Van Damme, Oyongo; Guzman, K. Acosta, Piatti, Lodeiro; Giovinco, Adi

Second team
Bingham; Farrell, Torres, Birnbaum, Vytas; Bradley, Roldan, Valeri, Finlay; Villa, Altidore

Third team
Blake: Rosenberry, Ciman, Mensah, Jones; Alonso, Laba, L. Acosta, Harrison; Dos Santos, Dwyer




- Greg Seltzer
Posted by at
Labels: , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)