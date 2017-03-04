This new US Soccer "stand for the anthem or else" policy is silly, as is the fact that punishment for disobeying the edict will not be uniform. Not only is this policy decidedly un-American, it's all set up to be unevenly judged. And I hate to break it to Soccer House, but (whether or not it is intended to be) it also reeks of being one more way to exert control over the ladies.
NEWSFLASH: Forced nationalism (on a case-by-case basis, no less) is not patriotic and protest is not inherently disrespectful.
Thumbs down. Unreservedly.
- Greg Seltzer
Saturday, March 4, 2017
'Scuse me while I roll my eyes
5 comments:
Sorry, but if youre going to represent the USA you should be required to stand for the anthem. There are a lot more productive ways to air your grievances and speak your mind than kneeling for the national anthem. It serves no purpose other than to alienate people and make it harder for a rational dialogue to be had. Not to mention these players are getting paid, which makes it more out of the question. Oh and the white girl who knelt? Its called pandering for publicity. We are all victims now apparently.
"stand for the anthem or else" greg, are you quoting yourself? the new policy doesn't state that players will stand, the new policy states that players will stand respectfully. there is a difference.
count me in with Greg. If you represent this country you represent one of it's founding principals which is peaceful dissent. It's protected by the Constitution. I've never read anything there about acts of loyalty being required.
Sorry, Micah, but I don't buy your angle at all. Kneeling serves as a demonstration and there may be better ways of doing it but there are also worse. What demonstration or protest action would you recommend that would be better? Just because the protest may alienate you or some others doesn't mean that that is it's intended purpose. It's purpose is to draw attention so when people ask why that player is kneeling they can state their case. Just because you don't like what they have to say doesn't make it disrespectful.
Are you you a victim of these protests? It sure sounds like you feel like you are. Protesting for the rights of a group of people whom you may not be included in doesn't mean you think you're a victim, it means you believe that they are being treated unfairly. Have you never stuck up for a friend, family member, colleague or even a stranger who was being mistreated?
I agree with Greg. One of my biggest worries is the non-uniformity issue--discipline standards (if this counts as one) must be clear, uniform, and as objective as possible. That's beyond the notion that we'd *force* *anyone* to commit *any act* of political speech.
I dont allow myself to be victimized in the first place. And no it doesnt "threaten" me or my beliefs. I dont see how kneeling for something you supposedly believe in solves any problem. And bringing "awareness" please...turn on your tv its everywhere. If you arent aware you have your head in the sand. If you really want to find a solution, have a constructive dialogue with the opposing side and find common ground. All these displays do is divide people into tribalistc groups who view eachother as moral enemies. And no constructive dialogue can be had.
And to me there is a big difference between protestesting the national anthem as a professional athlete, and doing so as a paid representative of the USA. You want to protest the USA thats perfectly fine, but dont accept the fat check you get for being there, its morally dubious.
