Silke-Smooth

Midseason arrival Rubio Rubin has just opened his Silkeborg account, albeit with an 83rd minute consolation strike in what should momentarily wrap up as a 5-1 loss at FC Nordsjælland. The second half sub, working just his second contest for the new employers, did the deed with a close-range finish on the well-trounced visitors' lone shot of the night.
Unless a surprise happens, this clip may need to wait until morning.
- Greg Seltzer
Friday, March 10, 2017
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment