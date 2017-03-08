Wednesday, March 8, 2017

The Kid Is Alright (updated)

To put it mildly, that is. After setting up the early tie leveler with a corner kick leveler, Christian Pulisic has just given Borussia Dortmund their first aggregate lead against Champions League round-of-16 foe Benfica with a terrific curled run-and-finish near the hour.




UPDATE: And now Pulisic has assisted on Dortmund's fourth of the night, making him the first American to ever hit double digits in helpers across a single European campaign. The previous record was held by Sacha Kljestan, who notched nine across all competitions for Anderlecht in 2012/2013.

UPDATE UPDATE: As it turns out, the announcer was mistaken about the set-up man on the last BvB goal. It was Durm, not Pulisic, who played that final ball. Nevertheless, Pulisic has tied Kljestan's single campaign assist record and stands one away from becoming the first American to register double digits.



- Greg Seltzer
JustinV said...

How do you say en fuego in German?

March 8, 2017 at 7:51 PM
Matt said...

Good song on Cut of the Day...

March 8, 2017 at 11:04 PM

