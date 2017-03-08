The Kid Is Alright (updated)

UPDATE: And now Pulisic has assisted on Dortmund's fourth of the night, making him the first American to ever hit double digits in helpers across a single European campaign. The previous record was held by Sacha Kljestan, who notched nine across all competitions for Anderlecht in 2012/2013.
UPDATE UPDATE: As it turns out, the announcer was mistaken about the set-up man on the last BvB goal. It was Durm, not Pulisic, who played that final ball. Nevertheless, Pulisic has tied Kljestan's single campaign assist record and stands one away from becoming the first American to register double digits.
- Greg Seltzer
How do you say en fuego in German?
Good song on Cut of the Day...
