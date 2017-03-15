Bruce Arena has called up 24 players for this month's key World Cup qualifiers against Honduras and Panama. As is often the case with USMNT selections, there are both relief sighs and worry wrinkles.
Of course, my prayer to see Villafaña's name on the list was answered. On the other hand, I'm disappointed not to see Yedlin (or at least Lichaj) - seeing as how FabJO is listed in attack, I suppose Cameron and Orozco are the right back options. I'm also surprised that one of Feilhaber or Kljestan is nowhere to be found.
The boss looked to have quite the call to make in goal, but I'm assuming Howard's successful return made it a lot easier.
G - Brad Guzan (Middlesbrough), Tim Howard (Colorado Rapids), Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake)
D - DaMarcus Beasley (Houston Dynamo), John Brooks (Hertha Berlin), Geoff Cameron (Stoke City), Omar Gonzalez (Pachuca), Michael Orozco (Tijuana), Tim Ream (Fulham), Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna), Walker Zimmerman (FC Dallas)
M - Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas), Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Jermaine Jones (LA Galaxy), Fabian Johnson (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Dax McCarty (Chicago Fire), Darlington Nagbe (Portland Timbers), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund)
F - Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Clint Dempsey (Seattle Sounders), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Bobby Wood (Hamburg)
- Greg Seltzer
Wednesday, March 15, 2017
The Rescue Crew
4 comments:
I had seen some reports somewhere that Yedlin and Lichaj were both unavailable due to injury. Not sure about the actual truth of that though I know Yedlin has been missing some time at Newcastle. I am a bit surprised that didn't lead to a Chandler call up but I guess (hope) that means Cameron starts out right. Not sure I buy Arena's not calling Chandler due to the red card suspension even if just for the 2nd match...
No Klejstan/Feilhaber is interesting for sure. First instinct was that Dempsey would occupy the middle, but maybe given where Pulisic has been playing recently in the 3-4-2-1, Bruce is thinking about giving CP the 10 with Deuce backing him up (or maybe that is just wishful thinking on my part). I know Deuce has been playing for a couple weeks now, but fitness aside, he hasn't looked that good either. Seems like there is a bit of rust. Then again he's Deuce. I dunno.
Also, after all of the rancor JK got about not calling the American Messi - Sacha Klejstan and the American Zidane Benny Feilhaber (im being super over the top sarcastic, they are both good, just not what people thought they were), to see NEITHER of those guys called up - two veterans in a must win game - is shocking. I think the entire USMNT supporter base who gave JK crap about it need to send him an apology tweet. :)
Dr. Jon, I sympathize with that sentiment. But CP has radically changed the player pool in just 3 months. JK was early on that, Mexico probably being too early to make him a 10 though.
I didn't have much problem with JK's rosters, so much as his team's never seeming to have a clear idea of how to play. Or when they did have a good run (Copa through T&T), radically changing everything to unsettle them again (Mexico).
Chandler is underrated by USMNT fans and deserves a chance with the new coach. But not in Central America...not sure any of our German born players play well there.
Lichaj is hurt. What terrible luck! I think he will be the starting RB at the Gold Cup and will get his chance.
