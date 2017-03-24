Your USMNT Line-Up v. Honduras

Meanwhile, stars from all across the sports spectrum are showing mad love and support for the team tonight.
Sending my best to @ussoccer as they face Honduras tonight. #USMNT get those three points tonight! #Get3 pic.twitter.com/z6SFCbkN3N— DWade (@DwyaneWade) March 24, 2017
Big game tonight for @USSoccer as they look to #Get3 versus Honduras. I'll be rooting for the red, white & blue. Tune to @FS1 at 10:30pm ET. pic.twitter.com/lbyg8MJmZ4— Jeff Gordon (@JeffGordonWeb) March 25, 2017
Best of luck to @ussoccer ahead of their big World Cup Qualifier vs Hondurus Friday at Avaya Stadium. Let's go boys! #Get3 #USAvHON— Joe Pavelski (@jpav8) March 23, 2017
From one Team USA to another, we're behind you @ussoccer! Take care of business and #Get3! 🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/NLXopQJgq6— USA Baseball (@USABaseball) March 25, 2017
- Greg Seltzer
3 comments:
USA are on a mission!!!
Well that escalated quickly :) Damn fine show by the guys.
That was really fun to watch. Against a team that seemed like it was pretty solid and in good form. Good showing by the players, good showing by Il Bruce. Clint and CP10 will justifiably get a ton of praise, but I think Nagbe and Altidore were almost as good. I can't recall the last time we've had an attacking 4 look that good against a non minnow. Could have been 5 if Lletget didn't get hurt and backed up his goal.
That being said home games are home games. Interested to see what Bruce does with Jermaine Jones on Tuesday. Have to think CP10 is staying in the middle somewhere... Jones wide? Formation change? Jones bench?
