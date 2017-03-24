Friday, March 24, 2017

Your USMNT Line-Up v. Honduras

With one exception, the USMNT eleven I prescribed are starting tonight's key World Cup qualifier. Of course, we'll need to wait to identify the shape and where Lletget/Nagbe are fielded...



Meanwhile, stars from all across the sports spectrum are showing mad love and support for the team tonight.














- Greg Seltzer
dikranovich said...

USA are on a mission!!!

March 24, 2017 at 11:45 PM
Dr.Jon said...

Well that escalated quickly :) Damn fine show by the guys.

March 25, 2017 at 9:47 AM
DaMa said...

That was really fun to watch. Against a team that seemed like it was pretty solid and in good form. Good showing by the players, good showing by Il Bruce. Clint and CP10 will justifiably get a ton of praise, but I think Nagbe and Altidore were almost as good. I can't recall the last time we've had an attacking 4 look that good against a non minnow. Could have been 5 if Lletget didn't get hurt and backed up his goal.

That being said home games are home games. Interested to see what Bruce does with Jermaine Jones on Tuesday. Have to think CP10 is staying in the middle somewhere... Jones wide? Formation change? Jones bench?

March 25, 2017 at 11:40 AM

