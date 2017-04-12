a double first, in fact. Both Christian Pulisic and Cameron Carter-Vickers have been nominated for the Golden Boy award, which is a prize handed to Europe's best top division player under the age of 21 as voted on by a panel of writers from notable outlets across the continent.
So far, I have not been able to find any previously nominated Americans. I was thinking Michael Bradley had a decent shot for his big season at Heerenveen, but he was not on the 2008 list.
Whether he is actually a co-groundbreaker in this regard or not, I'd say Pulisic has a helluva shot at finishing top three in the balloting. I may even call up some contacts at the outlets with votes to try snooping on his chances. The winner will be announced in the fall.
Pulisic did not start today's rescheduled Champions League quarterfinal leg 1 tilt with visiting Monaco, which the team is trailing 2-0 at the half. Maybe he can hop off the bench on enhance his award credentials.
UPDATE: Though Dortmund ended up falling 3-2, Pulisic had a fine second half, including an assist on the home side's second that made him the first American to notch 10 assists in a single European campaign. He broke the record he had shared with Sacha Kljestan.
UPDATE UPDATE: UGH! For the second time now, I've been fooled into thinking Pulisic had his 10th assist of the term. Last time, it was a mis-identification by the announcer. This time, it was Livescore.com wrongly giving him credit at first. In actuality, it was Nuri Sahin that set up Kagawa. So... still nine helpers for our boy. Sorry about that. Again.
- Greg Seltzer
Wednesday, April 12, 2017
And now for something potentially different... (updated again)
