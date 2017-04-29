Saturday, April 29, 2017

Double Time

FK Sarajevo winger Nermin Crnkić put the game away by scoring a late brace as the visitors pulled to within two points of the top spot with a 3-0 victory at Radnik Bijeljina on Saturday. His first strike was on a tiptoe through the tulips, while his second came on a strong close-range header. And just like that, he's got the most league goals of all Americans playing in European top flights this season.








- Greg Seltzer
