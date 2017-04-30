Ladies and gentleman, Matt Miazga is a KNVB Cup champion. The US international went all 90 in defense as Vitesse scored the first trophy in their 125-year history with a 2-0 victory over AZ Alkmaar at De Kuip on Sunday evening.
Miazga becomes the fifth American to win the Dutch Cup, following John O'Brien, DaMarcus Beasley, Jozy Altidore and Aron Jóhannsson.
- Greg Seltzer
Sunday, April 30, 2017
Dutch Silver
Posted by Greg Seltzer at 1:59 PM
Labels: Americans Abroad, by Greg Seltzer, the Netherlands
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment