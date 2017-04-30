Sunday, April 30, 2017

Dutch Silver

Ladies and gentleman, Matt Miazga is a KNVB Cup champion. The US international went all 90 in defense as Vitesse scored the first trophy in their 125-year history with a 2-0 victory over AZ Alkmaar at De Kuip on Sunday evening.

Miazga becomes the fifth American to win the Dutch Cup, following John O'Brien, DaMarcus  Beasley, Jozy Altidore and Aron Jóhannsson.




- Greg Seltzer
