Later, I will begin a week-long festival of MLS Top 5 Lists. For now, let's give a round of applause to FK Sarajevo winger Nermin Crnkić, who scored t to help his side reach the Bosnia and Herzegovina Football Cup final with a win at Mladost Doboj Kakanj on Wednesday. It was his career-best seventh goal across all competitions this term.
- Greg Seltzer
Thursday, April 20, 2017
Lucky Number Seven
Posted by Greg Seltzer at 9:03 AM
Labels: Americans Abroad, by Greg Seltzer, Eastern Europe, Videos
