Thursday, April 20, 2017

Lucky Number Seven

Later, I will begin a week-long festival of MLS Top 5 Lists. For now, let's give a round of applause to FK Sarajevo winger Nermin Crnkić, who scored t to help his side reach the Bosnia and Herzegovina Football Cup final with a win at Mladost Doboj Kakanj on Wednesday. It was his career-best seventh goal across all competitions this term.







- Greg Seltzer
Posted by at
Labels: , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)