Not to be outdone...

A couple months back the US Under-20 national team scored their first ever competitive win over arch rivals Mexico. Duly inspired, our U-17 boys followed suit on Wednesday night, outgunning El Tri in a 4-3 victory at the CONCACAF U-17 Championship. As the tournament doubles as qualifying for the U-17 World Cup, the Baby Nats put themselves in great position to reach the finals in India this October.
- Greg Seltzer
Thursday, April 27, 2017
Posted by Greg Seltzer at 8:34 AM
