Thursday, April 27, 2017

Not to be outdone...

A couple months back the US Under-20 national team scored their first ever competitive win over arch rivals Mexico. Duly inspired, our U-17 boys followed suit on Wednesday night, outgunning El Tri in a 4-3 victory at the CONCACAF U-17 Championship. As the tournament doubles as qualifying for the U-17 World Cup, the Baby Nats put themselves in  great position to reach the finals in India this October.

Here are the goal highlights...










- Greg Seltzer
Posted by at
Labels: , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)